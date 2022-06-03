My rehab is going really well, says Ajinkya Rahane

Today at 8:57 AM
Ajinkya Rahane suffered an injury during the Indian Premier League 2022 and since then the Indian batter has been out of action from any form of cricket. The right-handed batter revealed that his rehab for the tendon injury is going well and he should be back to full fitness in the next eight weeks.
Ajinkya Rahane suffered an injury during IPL 2022 because of which he had to leave the season abruptly. The right-handed batter suffered from a tendon injury in his leg during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahane has been out of action since then he has been under the rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
The Indian batter spoke about his injury and even gave an update on how he is recovering at the moment. “That (injury) was really unfortunate. But my rehab is going really well. I am recovering really well. I was in Bangalore (at the NCA) for nearly 10 days and I am going there again for my rehab and recovery. It’s been on track," Ajinkya Rahane told PTI.
Ajinkya Rahane played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. However, he did not have a great season with the bat and his side failed to reach the playoffs. “So right now my only focus is on getting better. Get fit as soon as possible and be on the field. I am not sure (when) I will be able to get (fully) fit, it is expected to be around 6-8 weeks but at this moment it is about taking one day at a time, one week at a time," Rahane added.
