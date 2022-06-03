IPL 2022 | Single-wicket practice helped me elevate my performance in IPL, reveals Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has revealed the reason behind his improved performance in IPL 2022 saying he did a lot of single-wicket practice to achieve success. Arshdeep further revealed that repetition of bowling length ball and yorker a lot of times helped him to maintain accuracy in his line and lengths.

IPL 2022 concluded recently and a lot of youngsters made a mark in the tournament with their performance. Arshdeep Singh was one of those impressive performers in the tournament after being retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2022. The 23-year-old picked 10 wickets from 14 matches this season but more than that his accuracy in death overs was superb. Courtesy of his performance, he received a maiden call-up in the Indian team for the South Africa series.

Reflecting on his performance, Arshdeep said that single-wicket practice helped him improve his performance.

“I did a lot of single-wicket practice. Lots of repetitions of length ball and yorker. After doing it so many times in practice, you start understanding where your ball will land if you run at this particular speed with this particular angle. I guess with all those repetitions, you start getting that feeling and that makes a lot of difference,” Arshdeep said to ESPNCricinfo.

Arshdeep was one of the economical bowlers in the season with an economy of 7.70. He bowled 110 dot balls in the season and also bowled the most number of yorkers in the season. The left-arm pacer revealed that the single-wicket practice and repetitions helped him improve his control.

"Repetitions make a lot of difference because your control improves tremendously and you start getting the confidence that you can bowl it in the match as well,” he explained.

"You practise with a normal ball, or with a slightly wet ball if there's a chance of dew in the game. Sometimes you bowl to a batsman, sometimes you do single-wicket practice. Sometimes you can place boots or some other target to aim at. You can even challenge other bowlers in the nets to see who can hit the target the most times. That adds a fun element.”