Hardik Pandya is a four-dimensional player now, states Kiran More

Hardik Pandya has impressed all with his brilliant performances in IPL 2022 and also led his team to their first-ever IPL title as a captain. Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Kiran More believes that Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player as his captaincy has been a revelation for many.
Hardik Pandya has been at his best in IPL 2022 and has shown his leadership qualities as well. The Indian all-rounder performed with the bat and ball while playing for his franchise the Gujarat Titans. However, what came as a surprise to all was Hardik Pandya's leadership qualities. He led Gujarat Titans from the front and help them win the IPL trophy in their debut season.
Former Indian cricketer Kiran More talked about Hardik Pandya and explained why he feels that Hardik Pandya is a 4-dimensional cricketer now. "The best moment for me in IPL 15 was the way Gujarat Titans played cricket. It was outstanding. And especially with Hardik becoming a captain and lifting the trophy, his personal performance was equally brilliant. Going from Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans, it’s not that easy to go and lead the new team and straightaway win the championship," Kiran More told SG podcast.
Kiran More recalled Hardik Pandya's early days in the sport as he used to play in his academy. "For me, Hardik was a young kid who wanted to perform all the time. I now believe he is a four-dimensional player now. Earlier, he was a three-dimensional player because he was a bowler, batter, and fielder, but now he is captain as well. So, you feel proud that you have such a talented cricketer in the national side," More added.
