Body blows motivated me to do better, says Cheteshwar Pujara

The right-handed batter talked about those in length and said that it only motivated him more to do well for his country and he was focused on winning the game. "I think it (body blows) motivated me to do better. Yes, I was in a bit of pain during the first two blows. When I was stuck 2-3 times more at the same spot, the pain was more. At one point I was hit in my fingers, it was unbearable. It was unbearable. I had a chat with physio and he asked If I want to take painkillers. I refused because I do not take medicines during the game because it disturbs my concentration sometimes," told Cheteshwar Pujara to ANI.