Body blows motivated me to do better, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was at his best during the final Test match of the series against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane where the batter had to endure multiple body blows. The right-handed batter revealed that it only motivated him, even more, to do well and he was focused on winning the game.
Cheteshwar Pujara played a massive role in India's success during their tour to Australia in 2020-21. The right-handed batter batted well throughout the series to help India beat Australia in their own backyard. During the final match of the series, India were playing against Australia at the Gabba where Pujara had to deal with multiple body blows.
The right-handed batter talked about those in length and said that it only motivated him more to do well for his country and he was focused on winning the game. "I think it (body blows) motivated me to do better. Yes, I was in a bit of pain during the first two blows. When I was stuck 2-3 times more at the same spot, the pain was more. At one point I was hit in my fingers, it was unbearable. It was unbearable. I had a chat with physio and he asked If I want to take painkillers. I refused because I do not take medicines during the game because it disturbs my concentration sometimes," told Cheteshwar Pujara to ANI.
"So I just told myself that I am being hit on my body, but my focus to draw the game or win it for my country. My focus was to ensure that we do not lose too many wickets during the first two sessions, during the final day of the game," he added.
