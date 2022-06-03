As a player it's a dream to become the No.1 in all formats, says Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the best batters in world cricket at the moment and he has done well consistently. The Pakistan skipper has been brilliant in white-ball cricket and has attained the top spot in ICC 's ODI and T20I rankings. Earlier, veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik had said that Babar Azam has it in him to reach the top spot in all three formats of the game.

"As a player it's a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It's not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy," Babar Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC on Friday.

"If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit. "It's something I am preparing for. It's going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too," he added.