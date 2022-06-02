WATCH | Construction workers retrieve ball after Liam Livingstone's humongous six in T20 Blast

Today at 1:21 PM
Liam Livingstone is known to be a terrific power-hitter in the T20 cricket and he was on song in a game of England T20 Vitality Blast and scored a fifty. He hit a humongous six which landed in an area where construction work was going on and the workers helped in retrieving the ball.
IPL 2022 recently concluded and Liam Livingstone was one of the consistent performers in the tournament. He smashed 427 runs in 14 games with an impressive strike rate of 182.08. Livingstone has continued his run of form in the Vitality T20 Blast while playing for Lancashire. In the match against Derbyshire, he played a knock of 75 runs from 40 balls and helped the team post a total above 200.
A unique incident occurred during his innings. The right-hander was playing on 21 runs from 14 balls and he hit a maximum to Mark Watt. Livingstone tonked the six over deep mid-wicket and it landed in an area where the construction work was going on. The commentators also took note of the unusual incident and remarked about that. "How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?" they said.
The ball was found by construction workers and they helped retrieve it. Vitality Blast acknowledged the workers for their effort with a tweet.
Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball 🤣#Blast22 https://t.co/1cKEDkFWVQ pic.twitter.com/wWGKexREW0— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022
