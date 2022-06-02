Two seasons of the IPL can be played in the same year, opines Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has proposed the idea of extending the Indian Premier League to two seasons per year with 70 games each season in the future. Shastri further said that the audience are loving every bit of the league cricket just like football and very few people remember the bilateral matches.

IPL 2022 concluded with Gujarat Titans being crowned champions on Sunday beating Rajasthan Royals. Champions Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were the two new entrants in the league from the current season. In spite of the addition of two new teams, there was no change in the number of matches as the format was different. However, there have been several reports that the number of matches might increase from next year.

Ravi Shastri sharing his views backed the idea saying that the IPL can be longer and can follow a model of other leagues like NFL in scheduling. He also added that there can be two seasons of the IPL each year and each season will have 70 matches.

“That is the future. The NFL can go on for seven or eight months of the year, the IPL is not far behind. You will have to break it up. Give a break to the player and come back in a new corridor (in the cricket calendar). Tomorrow there could be 140 games split 70-70, two seasons (in the same year), you never know,” Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

IPL has been the most popular cricket tournament right from its start. It has received a huge viewership over the years and some of the memorable matches in the tournament’s history are often talked about amongst the fans. Shastri emphasizes the same point saying that extending the tournament will not be an overdose for viewers but they will enjoy it.

“That is the way it is going to go, that is the way it has developed. You might think it's overdose, but nothing is overdose in India. I have been seeing how people have watched (the tournament) these last two months, especially in these post-Covid times, and they are loving every bit of it. They are almost having withdrawal symptoms after it all got over, that they can't have their usual scenes after 7'o'clock in the evening,” Shastri said.

Shastri also explained his point by saying that the bilateral T20I cricket can be done away with as very few remember those matches. He also said that the T20Is should be only played in the World Cup.

“There is too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20. I have said that even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes. It should go the football way, where you just play the World Cup. No one remembers bilateral matches. I don't remember a single game in the last six-seven years as coach of India,” he explained.