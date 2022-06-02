SL vs AUS | Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia T20Is, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwanidu Fernando earns maiden call-up

Today at 7:00 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia and have handed a maiden international call-up to Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwanidu Fernando. Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan have also returned to the squad for the T20I series.
Sri Lanka are set to host Australia for a multi-format series from June 7 and the teams will play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the T20I series and have handed a maiden international call-up to two players. Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwanidu Fernando have broken into Sri Lanka’s T20I squad. Nuwanidu has made it to the squad on the back of an unbeaten 126 from 67 balls against Gloucestershire for Sri Lanka’s Development XI.
He has two other half-centuries to his name in 20 T20 innings. Pathirana, with a bowling action similar to Lasith Malinga, was impressive for Chennai Super Kings in the matches he played. Allrounder Dhananajaya de Silva, fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella all have been excluded from the squad. In such a scenario, Kusal Mendis is likely to keep the wickets.
All of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Nuwanidu Fernando will be contending to bat in the top-order. Dasun Shanka, Lahiru Madushanka, and Chamika Karunaratne can fit themselves in the middle-order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will lead the spin department.
T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.
