SL vs AUS | Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia T20Is, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwanidu Fernando earns maiden call-up

Sri Lanka are set to host Australia for a multi-format series from June 7 and the teams will play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the T20I series and have handed a maiden international call-up to two players. Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwanidu Fernando have broken into Sri Lanka’s T20I squad. Nuwanidu has made it to the squad on the back of an unbeaten 126 from 67 balls against Gloucestershire for Sri Lanka’s Development XI.