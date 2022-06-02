IPL 2022 | This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback, says Mohammed Siraj

Today at 9:32 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022 as he was not at his best this season. However, the fast bowler is sure that he can bounce back from this as he admitted that it was a bad phase for him in the IPL this year as he gears up for England tour.
Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had a forgettable outing in the IPL this season. Siraj was nowhere near his best with the white ball throughout the fifteenth edition of the IPL. The right-arm fast bowler had an economy rate of 10.07 during the season and could only manage to pick 9 wickets during the tournament.
Mohammed Siraj is hopeful that he can turn his around as he gears up for the tour to England where India will play the final Test match from last year's series which was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Indian team. “This season the IPL was a bit down. The last two seasons my graph was up and this time it has come down. But then I see what I have done in the past two years and take that along," Mohammed Siraj told PTI during the trailer launch of the web series ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’.
“This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback by working hard. I will work on my ability, believe in my strengths," he added.
Siraj talked about his preparations for the Test match against England and said that it is always good to bowl in English conditions. “This Test is very important for us and we are leading 2-1. It is good that the Test has been rescheduled and we are confident (of doing well) as we have the lead, it is a good feeling," he added.
