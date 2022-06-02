IPL 2022 | This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback, says Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is hopeful that he can turn his around as he gears up for the tour to England where India will play the final Test match from last year's series which was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Indian team. “This season the IPL was a bit down. The last two seasons my graph was up and this time it has come down. But then I see what I have done in the past two years and take that along," Mohammed Siraj told PTI during the trailer launch of the web series ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’.