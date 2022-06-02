IPL 2022 | Mayank Agarwal should have been given freedom, states Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh talked about Mayank Agarwal's form in IPL 2022 and said that he was 'shocked' at the batters performances. "Mayank… I think if we talk about Agarwal, I thought to myself 'What has happened to him? He is such a good player. After getting captaincy, I think it put pressure on him. From opening he went down to No. 4. He kept soaking everything. He looked suffocated. He should have been given freedom. He was under the radar and surely could have been a little better," Harbhajan Singh told SportsKeeda when asked to pick the 'most shocking moment' of IPL 2022.