IPL 2022 | Mayank Agarwal should have been given freedom, states Harbhajan Singh

Today at 9:03 AM
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal did not look like his usual self this season as he could not deliver with the bat for his franchise. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Mayank Agarwal did not have as much freedom and could have been a little better with the bat.
Mayank Agarwal has been a consistent performer in the IPL for his franchise the Punjab Kings. However, this year it seemed to different as he was given the captaincy of the side and it seems like the pressure that comes with it took a toll on his batting. In the recently concluded IPL 2022 which saw Gujarat Titans become champions, Mayank Agarwal could only score 196 runs during the tournament.
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh talked about Mayank Agarwal's form in IPL 2022 and said that he was 'shocked' at the batters performances. "Mayank… I think if we talk about Agarwal, I thought to myself 'What has happened to him? He is such a good player. After getting captaincy, I think it put pressure on him. From opening he went down to No. 4. He kept soaking everything. He looked suffocated. He should have been given freedom. He was under the radar and surely could have been a little better," Harbhajan Singh told SportsKeeda when asked to pick the 'most shocking moment' of IPL 2022.
Mayank Agarwal was leading the Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL 2022 but was unable to take his team to the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings can turn their fortunes in the next season.
