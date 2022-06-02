India to tour West Indies for a white-ball series in July-August

Today at 2:01 PM
BCCI has announced that the Indian team will tour West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is from July 22. The three ODIs are to be hosted by Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain while the T20I matches are to be scheduled on three different stadiums with the last match to be played on August 7.
IPL 2022 has been concluded and the international fixtures for India will begin soon. BCCI has now announced that West Indies will host India for a white-ball series including three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7. India will conclude their tour to England on July 17 and the selected players would leave for West Indies from England.
All of the ODIs are to be hosted by Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain from July 22 to July 27. The first T20I will be played at Brian Lara Stadium while the next two games are to be played at St Kitt's Warner Park on August 1 and 2. The last two T20Is of the series are to be hosted by Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.
Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies while the Indian team for the series is yet to be announced. Pooran said that the team is looking at the series as a preparation for the upcoming T20I and ODI World Cup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.