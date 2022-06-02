I am not assessing my performance at all, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest off-spinners in the game and also a very sharp thinker as he has really good cricketing sense. The off-spinner has done exceedingly well in the longest format of the game in the last two years and even surpassed Kapil Dev in the number of Test wickets which is now at 442. The right-arm spinner also made his return to the T20I format last year as he was taken to the UAE for the T20I world cup.