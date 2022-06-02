I am not assessing my performance at all, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 8:38 AM
Ravichandra Ashwin is one of the finest off-spinners in world cricket at the moment and has given consistent performances for India in the longest format of the game. The veteran off-spinner feels that he has reached a stage in his career where he does not bother assessment of his own performance.
Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest off-spinners in the game and also a very sharp thinker as he has really good cricketing sense. The off-spinner has done exceedingly well in the longest format of the game in the last two years and even surpassed Kapil Dev in the number of Test wickets which is now at 442. The right-arm spinner also made his return to the T20I format last year as he was taken to the UAE for the T20I world cup.
Ashwin, in a press conference recently talked about how he thinks about his performances. "If you want a realistic answer, I am not assessing my performance at all. I am not in that phase of my life where I am thinking about what happened there and what happened here. Like I told you, I am living it by the day.
"The last two years have been hard on a lot of people but it has been very very kind and good to me. So just enjoying my game. I don't know if it is evident enough on the ground or not. I am in totally in a very good space of mind," Ravichandran Ashwin told PTI at the launch of Voot Select's 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'.
Ravichandran Ashwin who is not playing in the series against South Africa is happy to be home with his family and get a break from the bio-bubble life.
"Honestly, I am pretty blank right now. We have had a long international season so not even thinking about all that in my head. I have been in bubbles forever, have got back home only after five months. It is about time I put the pause button on and live every day and take it as it comes", he added.
