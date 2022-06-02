ENG vs NZ | Jack Leach ruled out of Lord's Test, Matt Parkinson to make debut as concussion replacement

Today at 7:44 PM
In an unfortunate incident in the first Test between England and New Zealand, spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the game due to a concussion after his fielding efforts at the boundary. Matt Parkinson will be the concussion replacement for him and will also make his Test debut against New Zealand.
England have started the first Test at Lord’s against New Zealand brilliantly and are in a better position so far. Visitors decided to bat first and England dominated the innings from start with their disciplined bowling. They have now put the opposition on brink of being all-out inside the first two sessions of the match. However, the team suffered a blow in the morning session of the match. Jack Leach landed awkwardly on his head while trying to save a boundary. He was successful in his attempt but was seen in pain after the effort.
Leach showed signs of concussion after the head injury and so he was ruled out of the game. England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the development on a social media post.
Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2022
As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test.
We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course.
🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/stuy0CQbYD
Matt Parkinson is named as his concussion replacement and he will make his Test debut. He will also become England’s first ever concussion substitute once he takes on the field.
