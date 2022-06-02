ENG vs NZ | Jack Leach ruled out of Lord's Test, Matt Parkinson to make debut as concussion replacement

England have started the first Test at Lord’s against New Zealand brilliantly and are in a better position so far. Visitors decided to bat first and England dominated the innings from start with their disciplined bowling. They have now put the opposition on brink of being all-out inside the first two sessions of the match. However, the team suffered a blow in the morning session of the match. Jack Leach landed awkwardly on his head while trying to save a boundary. He was successful in his attempt but was seen in pain after the effort.