ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts to James Anderson's roaring comeback

Anderson made a stunning comeback to the Test fold as he dismissed two openers on single-digit scores. Anderson was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a delivery shaping away to Will Young. Young poked at it and nicked the ball towards slips. Jonny Bairstow took a stunning catch. Anderson’s next wicket came on the third ball of the fifth over. Tom Latham tried to cut a delivery outside off but the outside edge was taken in the slips.