sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts to James Anderson's roaring comeback

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    James Anderson picked a couple of wickets against New Zealand in first Test

    Twitter

    ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts to James Anderson's roaring comeback

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:58 PM

    James Anderson has returned to the Test cricket with beginning of first Test against New Zealand after being dropped for the West Indies series. Anderson bowled a superb spell on his Test return to put New Zealand in trouble at the start of the innings by taking wickets of Tom Latham and Will Young.

    England are playing the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand. Visitors chose to bat first after winning the toss but England bowlers have exploited the home conditions extremely well. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are returning to the Test side after they were dropped for the series against West Indies. The duo started with a new ball and troubled batters with their ability to swing. 

    Anderson made a stunning comeback to the Test fold as he dismissed two openers on single-digit scores. Anderson was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a delivery shaping away to Will Young. Young poked at it and nicked the ball towards slips. Jonny Bairstow took a stunning catch. Anderson’s next wicket came on the third ball of the fifth over. Tom Latham tried to cut a delivery outside off but the outside edge was taken in the slips. 

    Anderson’s made his Test return special with a couple of wickets and is bowling brilliantly so far. 

    Boom!

    The catch!

    Crazy 

    GOAT

    Another milestone he might achieve today!

    Aging like a fine wine!

    Rare

    The greatest

    Another one!

    Dada

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down