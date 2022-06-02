ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts to James Anderson's roaring comeback

Today at 4:58 PM
James Anderson has returned to the Test cricket with beginning of first Test against New Zealand after being dropped for the West Indies series. Anderson bowled a superb spell on his Test return to put New Zealand in trouble at the start of the innings by taking wickets of Tom Latham and Will Young.
England are playing the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand. Visitors chose to bat first after winning the toss but England bowlers have exploited the home conditions extremely well. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are returning to the Test side after they were dropped for the series against West Indies. The duo started with a new ball and troubled batters with their ability to swing.
Anderson made a stunning comeback to the Test fold as he dismissed two openers on single-digit scores. Anderson was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a delivery shaping away to Will Young. Young poked at it and nicked the ball towards slips. Jonny Bairstow took a stunning catch. Anderson’s next wicket came on the third ball of the fifth over. Tom Latham tried to cut a delivery outside off but the outside edge was taken in the slips.
Anderson’s made his Test return special with a couple of wickets and is bowling brilliantly so far.
James Anderson in the first 5 overs:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022
1st over: 0,0,0,0,0,0
2nd over: W,0,0,0,0,0
3rd over: 0,0,W,0,0,0
4th over: 0,0,0,0,0,0
5th over: 0,4,0,0,0,0
He will be 40 years old next month, still bowling at its very best - genius.
The GOAT James Anderson picked first wicket, New Zealand now one down. This is vintage Jimmy Anderson. pic.twitter.com/rntgDljQqp— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 2, 2022
Another milestone he might achieve today!
James Anderson has taken 99 catches and needs 1 more to become the tenth English player to reach the 100 catches milestone in Tests. pic.twitter.com/xeqopm1bAI— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 2, 2022
James Anderson has been playing Test cricket for 27% of the Queen's reign. #ENGvNZ— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) June 2, 2022
James Anderson got better by age, especially after 35, very very rare in any format of the game by a pace bowler.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022
James Anderson is surely the greatest fast bowler🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORyA0WWlsP— Div🏳🌈 (@div_yumm) June 2, 2022
James Anderson’s 642nd Test wicket…#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Le9eU38wc8— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) June 2, 2022
How fresh this is . Red ball swinging start of a test match ,nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test .@bcci@ECB pic.twitter.com/3blP2EBLsD— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 2, 2022
