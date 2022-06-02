ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts as Trent Boult duplicates Steve Smith's defensive stroke

Today at 8:27 PM
Steve Smith is known for his unorthodox and bizarre style while batting in international cricket. Trent Boult reminded everyone of Smith’s batting style by replicating his one-legged opened-up defense against delivery by Matthew Potts and held the posture to be noticed by the spectators.
England have bundled out New Zealand on a total of 132 and are in a position of strength in the first Test at Lords. James Anderson picked four wickets while Matthew Potts made a dream debut taking four wickets including four maiden overs. These two bowlers picked eight wickets and the rest of the two were dismissed by Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes. However, during New Zealand’s innings Trent Boult produced a remarkable moment to remind everyone of Steve Smith.
Matthew Potts was bowling the 36th over of the innings and he bowled a short of length delivery on the fourth ball to Boult. The batter then shuffled outside the off stump and defended the ball with a one-legged opened-up stance just like Steve Smith. His technique and posture while playing the delivery reminded the spectators of the former Australian Test skipper.
