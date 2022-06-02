ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts as Trent Boult duplicates Steve Smith's defensive stroke

England have bundled out New Zealand on a total of 132 and are in a position of strength in the first Test at Lords. James Anderson picked four wickets while Matthew Potts made a dream debut taking four wickets including four maiden overs. These two bowlers picked eight wickets and the rest of the two were dismissed by Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes. However, during New Zealand’s innings Trent Boult produced a remarkable moment to remind everyone of Steve Smith.