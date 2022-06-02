sport iconCricket

    ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts as Matthew Potts rips through New Zealand’s batting order on debut

    Matthew Potts picked three wickets on his Test debut in first session

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:55 PM

    It happens on a very few occasions that a Test debutant leaves his impact with a brilliant performance on the field. Matthew Potts made an astonishing debut against New Zealand in the first Test as he picked three wickets and ripped apart the opposition batting unit troubling them from the start.

    Under the new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have started the first Test against New Zealand in a terrific manner. They have dismissed the six wickets of opposition and have reduced them to 39/6 at the time of writing. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been bowling at their best and they picked two wickets and one wicket respectively. 

    Matthew Potts was making the Test debut and he came to bowl after Anderson and Broad. Potts bowled beautifully right from the start and scalped three wickets which included the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. The other two wickets were of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Potts bowled a full delivery outside off with a hint of away movement on the fifth ball of 10th over to Williamson and the New Zealand skipper nicked it to be dismissed. He then clean bowled Mitchell and Blundell. 

