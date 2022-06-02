ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts as Matthew Potts rips through New Zealand’s batting order on debut

Matthew Potts was making the Test debut and he came to bowl after Anderson and Broad. Potts bowled beautifully right from the start and scalped three wickets which included the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. The other two wickets were of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Potts bowled a full delivery outside off with a hint of away movement on the fifth ball of 10th over to Williamson and the New Zealand skipper nicked it to be dismissed. He then clean bowled Mitchell and Blundell.