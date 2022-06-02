ENG vs NZ | Internet reacts as Matthew Potts rips through New Zealand’s batting order on debut

Today at 5:55 PM
It happens on a very few occasions that a Test debutant leaves his impact with a brilliant performance on the field. Matthew Potts made an astonishing debut against New Zealand in the first Test as he picked three wickets and ripped apart the opposition batting unit troubling them from the start.
Under the new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have started the first Test against New Zealand in a terrific manner. They have dismissed the six wickets of opposition and have reduced them to 39/6 at the time of writing. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been bowling at their best and they picked two wickets and one wicket respectively.
Matthew Potts was making the Test debut and he came to bowl after Anderson and Broad. Potts bowled beautifully right from the start and scalped three wickets which included the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. The other two wickets were of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Potts bowled a full delivery outside off with a hint of away movement on the fifth ball of 10th over to Williamson and the New Zealand skipper nicked it to be dismissed. He then clean bowled Mitchell and Blundell.
Williamson on debut!
Another one!
Just Wow!
You just can't
MATTY POTTS YOU CAN’T DO THIS ON YOUR DEBUT!!!— Ben Stokes’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 2, 2022
3-6!!!! #ENGvNZ
Potts!
matty potts appreciation tweet— vigp72 (@Vigp72) June 2, 2022
Debutant!
England team cutting it through the New Zealand batting order with quick precision. Already loving the wicket taking ability & follow through action of debutant Matty Potts. For Anderson & Broad , love continues! Now worried about #ENGvInd test match.— Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) June 2, 2022
Test Cricket 🏏😍#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/nsj6ktUnST
Matty Potts😍😍🙏— jugalpatel31 (@jugalpatel31) June 2, 2022
What a debut
Matty Potts on debut pic.twitter.com/mtaRB7kxKo— Cameron Ponsonby (@cameronponsonby) June 2, 2022
What a debut Matty Potts. Wow.— AG🏴 (@Wfcalex2) June 2, 2022
Matty Potts' debut is sunshine for the eyeballs. Lovely to see both him and the old boys delivering— FPL Chancer (Dan) 🇨🇽 (@fplchancer) June 2, 2022
Fantastic morning 🤩#ENGvNZ
23-year-old Matty Potts is 6 runs for 3 wickets on Test debut at Lords.— Aisha. (@ain744) June 2, 2022
Perks of spending time with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Class.
