ENG vs NZ | I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy, says Ben Stokes

England's new Test captain Ben Stokes will lead his side for the first time in the longest format of the game when they take on New Zealand in the first Test match. The all-rounder wants everyone on his team to feel free under his captaincy as they look to start the series on a winning note.
Ben Stokes will captain the England cricket team for the first time in Test cricket when his side takes on New Zealand in the first Test match of the series. The game will be played at the prestigious Lord's cricket ground in London which will mark Ben Stokes' captaincy debut. The all-rounder was appointed the captain of the team after Joe Root decided to step down from the role earlier this year.
The English team have also appointed Brendon McCullum as the coach who like Ben Stokes will be doing this for the first time with the team. Ben Stokes talked about Joe Root and how he will be helping the new skipper out in the upcoming series. "He (Root) says he is always going to be there, offering support and stuff like that, but he also said he doesn`t want to feel like he`s getting in the way," Ben Stokes was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.
"He just wants to let me be me, and I said the same to him: 'Mate, just concentrate on your batting now, you don't have all the extra responsibility on your shoulders. Don't feel like you have to come to me, just concentrate on getting your runs, and I will come to you when I need some advice," he added.
The new England skipper wants his teammates to feel 'absolutely free' under his leadership. "I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy," Stokes said.
"Obviously there has been talked around the word 'reset', which is something I don't particularly like. I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas for this Test team going forward," Stokes further added.
