ENG vs NZ | I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy, says Ben Stokes

The English team have also appointed Brendon McCullum as the coach who like Ben Stokes will be doing this for the first time with the team. Ben Stokes talked about Joe Root and how he will be helping the new skipper out in the upcoming series. "He (Root) says he is always going to be there, offering support and stuff like that, but he also said he doesn`t want to feel like he`s getting in the way," Ben Stokes was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.