ENG vs NZ | Brendon McCullum is mates with a number of guys, says Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his side will take on England in the first Test match at Lord's in London from June 2. The Kane Williamson-led side is friends with their former teammate Brendon McCullum who is now England's Test coach. However, Kane Williamson has clarified that even though McCullum is mates with a number of guys in his team still their focus will be on cricket.

Kane Williamson addressed the media ahead of the first Test match between England and New Zealand.

"Well, we're good mates and he's mates with a number of the guys and there's a lot of history there but cricket's cricket you know?" Williamson said ahead of the first Test.

"For us it's focusing on what we want to do and no doubt they'll be working hard and Brendon will be certainly getting right in the mix of things to do what he does. But at the end of the day, it's going to be an exciting contest and one that we're looking forward to."

Kane Williamson praised Brendon McCullum and called him an 'amazing leader' while talking about his former teammate.

"A great opportunity for Brendon and such a positive guy and an amazing leader as well. He does tend to have a strong impact wherever he goes and clearly the English set-up has seen some strong qualities in him that they want as a part of their set-up. So yeah, it's exciting," Williamson said.