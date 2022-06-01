WATCH | MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture wins the internet

Today at 11:18 AM
MS Dhoni is always known for treating his fans with respect and kindness and the cricketer is adored all over the nation for it. In a recent incident, Dhoni won the heart of a differently-abled fan with his kind gesture and left the youngster Lavnya Pilania mesmerised with his behaviour.
MS Dhoni is one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket. He has been known to be a calm player on the field and is one of the most followed cricketers around the world. Even after his retirement Dhoni often make headlines with his actions off the field. He is known for his adorable quality of treating fans with respect and kindness.
In a recent incident, Dhoni once again won the hearts of his fans with his conduct. On Tuesday, Dhoni was at Ranchi Airport to catch a flight to Chennai. He met a differently-abled fan Lavnya Pilania mesmerised by his sweet gesture.
Lavanya shared her amazing experience of meeting the legend of the game on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.