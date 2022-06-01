Virat Kohli is the greatest player of all time, says Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 8:43 AM
Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form for quite some time and the batter has been scrutinised by fans for not being able to do well in IPL 2022. Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that Virat Kohli is a great cricketer and people should give him the respect that he deserves.
Virat Kohli is struggling to score big runs for quite some time and the batter was unable to do so even in IPL 2022. The former RCB captain had three golden ducks in the season which has never happened to him before. Fans on social media have constantly questioned Virat Kohli for the way he has been batting and criticised him for it.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar came out in support of Virat Kohli and called the former Indian skipper the greatest player of all time. He even urged fans to give Virat Kohli the respect that he deserves.
“Before passing statements, people should understand that small kids look up to them. Say good things about Virat Kohli. Give him the respect he deserves. As a Pakistani, I am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries in international cricket. I want him to play till the age of 45,” Shoaib Akhtar was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda.
Shoaib Akhtar advised the thirty-three-year-old Indian batter to answer his critics with the bat.
“This tough situation is preparing you for 110 centuries. People are writing you off, tweeting against you. If you tweet about Diwali, you are criticised. People tweet about your wife and kid. When you lose the World Cup, you are heavily criticised. Things cannot get any worse. Just go out there, and show everyone who Virat Kohli is,” he added.
