Sourav Ganguly creates speculations around BCCI President’s role through a cryptic post

Today at 6:15 PM
People on social media across different platforms have gone mad since Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, posted a note on Wednesday, where he described his 30-year-long cricket journey. However, the BCCI's vice-president Jay Shah later confirmed to ANI that Ganguly has not resigned from the role.
BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is starting a ‘new chapter’ in his life. The former Indian captain also mentioned that the year 2022 marks 30 years of his life in cricket and because of receiving plenty of compliments and support, he thanked everyone.
It triggered the fans on social media, who started to think Ganguly may resign from his role at BCCI. However, it did not happen like they thought as Jay Shah, the vice-president of BCCI, confirmed the news to ANI and revealed that there is nothing happening like that.
Many had started to speculate that Ganguly may join a political party after resigning from the top post of the world's richest cricket board. There were plenty of speculations around him, but none of them mattered after Jay Shah's confirmation.
Here's the tweet which created a lot of drama in no time on social media:
June 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.