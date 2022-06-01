Shubman Gill is a very hard working guy, says Rashid Khan

Today at 10:40 AM
Shubman Gill is one of the finest young talents that Indian cricket has at the moment and his performances in IPL 2022 were also very impressive for the Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan who also plays for Gujarat Titans while talking about who would be tough to bowl to named Shubman Gill as the batter.
Shubman Gill performed brilliantly in IPL 2022 for his franchise Gujarat Titans who also went on to win the title. The young Indian batter is often called one of the finest young talents in the country. The right-handed batter is rarely troubled by spinners and seems to deal with them really well.
Rashid Khan, who is Shubman Gill's teammate as they both play for the Gujarat Titans praised the young batter. Rashid was asked about who he would find hard to bowl to and he named Gill.
"So proud to be here with him and I think he is a very hard-working guy. Someone like him gives you lots of energy in the team and I think the way he played throughout the tournament, it was unbelievable. Pleased to have him around. He is the only guy I think...I was feeling like someone like him will be hard for me to bowl in the game but luckily I have in my own side," Rashid Khan said after the IPL 2022 final.
Shubman Gill scored 365 runs in the 16 matches that he played this season.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.