Reports | Shakib Al Hasan likely to be re-appointed as Bangladesh Test captain

Today at 12:50 PM
As per Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan may be re-appointed as Bangladesh Test captain to replace Mominul Haque, who has recently opted to step down from the top position to focus on his batting. BCB president Nazmul Hasan has further informed that they will have a board meeting on June 2 regarding this.
Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the very best all-rounders around the world for some time now. However, due to his controversial on and off the field behaviours, he often came into the limelight. But now, since Mominul Haque decided to step down from Bangladesh's Test captaincy role, there may be good news coming from him, only if he decides to accept.
During a recent conversation between Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan and Cricbuzz, it has emerged that Shakib may be re-appointed as the next Bangladesh Test captain. The veteran all-rounder gave his captaincy duty to Mominul in 2019, when he was handed a one year ban by ICC. But now, as Mominul gave up the role to focus on his batting, Shakib is a strong contender to get his top duty back, although Liton Das has been a strong contender for that as well.
"Shakib can be a skipper in any format. But we need to know whether he will play or not (Test cricket regularly). If he says that he won't go or choose a format then it will be a problem. Shakib was our skipper and there is no doubt about his captaincy. But we also need to be sure about his availability," Nazmul told Cricbuzz.
"He cannot make last-minute decisions about his availability when he is the captain. We have to discuss it with him first. We cannot make someone a captain on a whim and so have to take a well-thought-out decision)."
Notably, Shakib has not been playing for Bangladesh regularly across formats for a while now.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.