Reports | FIR filed against MS Dhoni for cheque bounce case

Today at 5:46 PM
According to a report by DNA, an FIR got registered against former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for a cheque bounce case in Bihar’s Begusarai. Dhoni's name is included among the eight people who are alleged for this case relating to a cheque from ‘New Global Produce India Limited’ getting bounced.
As per a report filed by DNA, a company named SK Enterprises has filed an FIR in Begusarai’s CJM’s court against MS Dhoni, alleging that a cheque worth INR 30 lakhs, which they received from ‘New Global Produce India Limited’ got bounced. Dhoni had promoted the product earlier, and because of that, his name has been included in the FIR by the complainant.
The court heard the matter on Monday and sent it to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra. The next hearing related to this case is scheduled to take place on June 28.
The report further suggested that SK Enterprises and New Global Produce India Limited had signed a deal that would see the latter provide fertilizers worth INR 30 lakh to the SK Enterprises. The company delivered the product, but the seller allegedly did not comply with the provider, and for that, a huge amount of product remained unsold.
Neeraj Kumar Nirala, the proprietor of SK Enterprises, filed the complaint against Dhoni.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.