Mominul Haque resigns as Bangladesh Test captain

In a recent development, Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque stepped down from his post as he was being weighed down by the responsibility to lead the team. The captaincy was also hampering his batting form as he scored just 162 runs from six matches in 2022 with an average of 16.20.
Mominul announced his decision to resign after meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) chiefs at the home of the board president Nazmul Hassan.
"I just told them I am unable to contribute to the side as a captain and failed to motivate the team. So I feel it is better if someone else is given the responsibility," Mominul told reporters after the meeting.
"I feel that if I can concentrate on my batting it will be good for me as well as for the team."
Bangladesh began 2022 by registering a historic Test win over New Zealand. However, they lost four of their next five Tests. Mominul was going to be the captain for the upcoming series against West Indies but now it is speculated that Shakib Al Hasan will be reappointed as the Test captain.
