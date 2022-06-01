KL Rahul is not like Rohit Sharma, says Rashid Latif

Today at 10:11 AM
KL Rahul is one of the most consistent batters in the IPL and he proved it once again by scoring over 600 runs in the recently concluded season. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif talked about KL Rahul and he feels that the batter is not like Rohit Sharma and he needs to improve a bit.
KL Rahul is one of the best batters in the Indian team at the moment and his consistency is often applauded. The right-handed batter did well with the bat as he scored over 600 runs in IPL 2022 for a fourth consecutive year. But, his strike rate has come under the scanner and fans, as well as, former cricketers slammed KL Rahul for it.
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif talked about KL Rahul and was left unimpressed with the batters strike rate.
"Wasn't he playing for Punjab Kings before this? He used to bat till the 15th-18th over, while Glenn Maxwell hardly faced 2 balls. The team did not quality. Gayle was even there but he played in the end. See, there is no doubt that KL Rahul is a fine player, and the pitches he played on and scored hundreds were the same where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled. Sometimes when an opener bats, he thinks it is his responsibility to bat through," Rashid Latif said on his YouTube Channel 'Caught Behind'.
KL Rahul is a batter who likes to take the game deep and his hasn't changed his approach.
"Rahul is not like Rohit Sharma. Rohit and Kohli belong to a different league, but Rahul too is a special player. Having said that he needs to improve a little. He plays a few too many dot balls for his liking. Since the runs he scores are big, the balls faced a lot too. When he was playing for Punjab, I noticed the same," Rashid Latif added.
