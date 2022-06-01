KL Rahul is not like Rohit Sharma, says Rashid Latif

"Wasn't he playing for Punjab Kings before this? He used to bat till the 15th-18th over, while Glenn Maxwell hardly faced 2 balls. The team did not quality. Gayle was even there but he played in the end. See, there is no doubt that KL Rahul is a fine player, and the pitches he played on and scored hundreds were the same where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled. Sometimes when an opener bats, he thinks it is his responsibility to bat through," Rashid Latif said on his YouTube Channel 'Caught Behind'.