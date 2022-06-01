IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant's captaincy wasn't great, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra admitted that he "really likes Rishabh Pant" but was not impressed with the way he led his side in IPL 2022 this season. “Rishabh Pant as a player is one of my favourites and I really like him as we also come from the same club. But his captaincy wasn’t that great. There were several occasions where I was left scratching my head. There was a match in which Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in his three overs but wasn’t given his fourth over. This didn’t just happen once and in many instances DC’s main bowlers didn’t bowl their four overs," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.