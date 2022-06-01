IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant's captaincy wasn't great, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 9:03 AM
Rishabh Pant was unable to impress with the bat or his captaincy during IPL 2022 as his team failed to reach the playoffs this season. Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant's poor form with the bat was not great which further dented DC's chances in the IPL.
Rishabh Pant did not have a great season in IPL 2022 as could not help his team reach the playoffs this season. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter was also not explosive when it came to performing with the bat. He could not provide Delhi Capitals with the performance that was needed from him at crucial moments. The Delhi Capitals finished on the fifth spot in the points table after having lost their final game to Mumbai Indians.
Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra admitted that he "really likes Rishabh Pant" but was not impressed with the way he led his side in IPL 2022 this season. “Rishabh Pant as a player is one of my favourites and I really like him as we also come from the same club. But his captaincy wasn’t that great. There were several occasions where I was left scratching my head. There was a match in which Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in his three overs but wasn’t given his fourth over. This didn’t just happen once and in many instances DC’s main bowlers didn’t bowl their four overs," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Aakash Chopra also talked about Rishabh Pant's form with the bat and cited it as a reason for Delhi Capitals not being able to reach the playoffs. “Rishabh Pant’s form with the bat was also a big issue for DC. His runs didn’t come in winning causes. He has a good average, but he has scored more runs in the games that they lost. You need to contribute to winning causes. Unfortunately, Pant wasn’t able to," he added.
