IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians’ environment is extremely beneficial for growth, reveals Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams has revealed that the environment amongst the team is very helpful for a player’s growth. Citing the reason behind the statement, Sams said that the conversations with coaches Mahela Jayawardene and Shane Bond are always helpful to improve the game.
IPL 2022 was a disappointing campaign for Mumbai Indians. They bought all-rounder Daniel Sams in the mega auction hoping that he will strengthen the squad. Sams had a decent contribution for MI as he scalped 13 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 8.81. Sharing his experience in the tournament, Sams revealed that the environment in the team is very helpful for the growth of players.
"I think this whole Mumbai Indians environment is really helpful for building a person a cricketer so it's been awesome, chatting with MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) and Bondy (Shane Bond) I found really helpful, those conversations I had with MJ just about what he did when he was struggling and he just talked about keeping it simple being relaxed," Sams said in a video shared by MI.
MI managed to win just four matches throughout their campaign and ended up on the last position in the points table. Some of the senior players like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were out of the form and the team have to pay price for that.
Sams said that it was a poor season for the team but they will look to bounce back in the next edition.
"Obviously there were some challenges, some good time around, we haven't quite performed the way we've wanted to but we are excited with what's to come next year. I think a lot of us in this squad have had to learn and deal with a lot of stuff because of the way that we have performed, I think it's not being the most ideal season, I think it is an important season for myself for everyone to become better cricketers better players," he added.
