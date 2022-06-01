IPL 2022 | Despite playing all matches, Riyan Parag did not give single performance, remarks Madan Lal

In the recently-concluded IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to give a fitting tribute to their title-winning captain Shane Warne , who passed away over two months ago. The Royals, led by Sanju Samson , endured a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a one-sided affair in the summit clash, which the Titans won with ease.

The Royals went with a five-specialist bowler in IPL 2022 in almost every match, which meant the No. 6 was their last recognised batsman. Riyan Parag, who claimed to be India's finisher in the future, was given the responsibility to bat at No. 6 at the Royals. But the youngster disappointed, scoring 183 runs from 17 matches at a questionable strike rate.

Parag has been with the Royals since 2019. He showed a glimpse of being a finisher, but he failed to keep up the consistency. Now, India's World Cup-winning squad member Madan Lal came up with his thoughts on Parag. Lal believes Parag has got plenty of opportunities to make a substantial impact, but he had shown little progress.

"Riyan Parag has played all matches but hasn't given a single performance. When you talk of him… he is not that big a player who can change the game. Until now, all the IPLs that have taken player, and all the players who have taken part, have shown improvement and stepped up. But this player (Parag) hasn't shown any progress given the number of chances he has got," Lal said on Sports Tak.