ENG vs NZ | Want to give ‘heart and soul’ on the field, says Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has said that he will leave his heart and soul on the field if he earns a Test recall in the first match against New Zealand. Broad also added that he is treating his return to the England squad with the mindset as if he is yet to make his debut in the red-ball cricket.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad, two all-time leading Test wicket-takers for England were left out of the squad for the series against West Indies earlier this year. The selectors faced a lot of criticism from the cricket fraternity and also the team lost the series by 1-0. However, there is a possibility that both of them can earn a spot in the team against New Zealand in first game of a three-match Test series.
Reflecting on the possibility, Broad said that he would give his heart and soul on the field and will give his best. Broad also stated that he is treating his return like a player who is yet to make debut in red-ball cricket.
“I’m going in with the mindset to attack each week and leave my heart and soul on the field. "I'm taking my mindset back to as though I've played zero Test cricket and have zero experience. You don't look too far ahead when you make your Test debut, you're just excited to play the next game. "I just want to feel fresh and attack the strategy at Lord's, leave my heart and soul on this field and move on,” Broad said to reporters ahead of the first Test.
This will be England’s first series with Ben Stokes being a full-time captain and Brendon McCullum will also be the coach of the Blackcaps for the first time. The team have only one victory in their last 17 matches and the new captain-coach duo would like to change that for sure. Broad said that he is looking forward to work with both of them.
It was a big change in leadership above the team’s head and there are really good guys there and we are looking forward to getting moving on the pitch," he stated.
