ENG vs NZ 2022 | Ben Stokes to start with both James Anderson and Stuart Broad against New Zealand

England's new era in Test cricket is about to begin under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum with their season opening Test match at Lord's, against reigning World champions New Zealand on June 2. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the lineup with which they are going to start off things. The major highlight of their playing XI was the return of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time highest wicket-takers in the longer format.