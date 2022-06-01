ENG vs NZ 2022 | Ben Stokes to start with both James Anderson and Stuart Broad against New Zealand

Today at 4:51 PM
Ben Stokes will begin his tenure as England’s full-time Test captain by recalling both Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the lineup when they take on New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. Both Anderson and Broad were omitted from the squad when England last toured West Indies under Joe Root.
England's new era in Test cricket is about to begin under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum with their season opening Test match at Lord's, against reigning World champions New Zealand on June 2. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the lineup with which they are going to start off things. The major highlight of their playing XI was the return of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time highest wicket-takers in the longer format.
Both Anderson and Broad were left out of the squad when England last toured West Indies under Joe Root. The English side endured a 1-0 defeat there, and largely due to that, Root decided to give up the top role. The ECB chose Stokes as his successor, and the star all-rounder has brought both talismanic seamers back to begin his new journey.
Apart from that, Matthew Potts, the 23-year-old fast bowler who plays alongside Stokes at Durham, will get his maiden international cap. Potts has been preferred ahead of Craig Overton to complete the seam attack, while Jack Leach is the only specialist spinner. Notably, Potts has taken 35 wickets in six matches in the ongoing County Championship.
Meanwhile, Zak Crawley and Alex Lees have been picked as openers, followed by Root, Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, and Ben Foakes.
Our XI for the first @LV Insurance Test against @BLACKCAPS 🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2022
🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Ao3gJ1jK0t
