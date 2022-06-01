David Miller is an important member of the team, says Temba Bavuma

Today at 9:25 AM
David Miller did exceptionally well in IPL 2022 for his franchise the Gujarat Titans who also went on to win the trophy in their debut season. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised David Miller's performance and said that he will talk to the batter in regards to his batting slot in the SA team.
David Miller had the best season of his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for the Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batter consistently scored runs for his IPL franchise who went on to win the trophy in their very first season. The South African batter who had been struggling for form in the past is now one of the most sought-after batters in the South African team.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma talked about David Miller and praised him for the way he performed in the IPL. Bavuma said he is open to talking about David Miller in regards to his batting position in the T20 format. "He has performed exceedingly well in IPL. Whatever feelings of insecurity he had are gone now," Temba Bavuma told reporters on Tuesday.
"We will have a conversation. He is an important member of the team. If he feels he can add more value higher up the order, it is a conversation to have", he added.
South Africa is set to play a five-match T20I series against India which will begin on June 9, 2022.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.