Australia head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for Covid-19

Andrew McDonald, Australia's recently-appointed head coach, will not be able to be with his side during their limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, beginning on June 7. McDonald, who was Australia's interim head coach when they toured Pakistan earlier this year, will remain in Melbourne under isolation for seven days, as confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA).

It was supposed to be McDonald's first major assignment in Sri Lanka, a country where they are touring after six years. Australia's assistant coach Michael Di Venut will be in charge of his absence. However, McDonald may join later on the tour, where they will play three T20Is and five ODIs, once he tests negative for the virus.

The series, however, will go ahead as per schedule. "There is no disruption in the schedule and the white ball games will be night or day-night affairs," Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva confirmed the news to Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

McDonald succeeded Justin Langer recently for the top position and saw tremendous success in Pakistan as an interim coach. Largely due to that, he has been appointed as a full-time head coach, but now, he is set to miss the first match. However, he may join before the second T20I between the two sides if he tests Covid-19 negative in the next try.