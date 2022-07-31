ZIM vs IND 2022 | Omitting Virat Kohli for Zimbabwe series is an injustice, states Danish Kaneria

BCCI announced the Indian team for the Zimbabwe series recently and many senior players have been rested for the tour. Virat Kohli is also one of the batters who was rested for the series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team for the series and will look to register a clean sweep over the minnows. Deepak Chahar is also back from injury and has returned to the squad.

"Virat Kohli should have played in this series. Does BCCI think that he should only feature in major tournaments? But if he fails there, then once again there would be talks about his lack of form. I think that is an injustice for Virat Kohli," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli has been going through a slump in form recently and has been struggling hard to score an international hundred for a long time. He is expected to make his international return in the Asia Cup but Kaneria thinks otherwise.

"You have to be very clear with how you want to handle him. While he was rested for the entire West Indies tour, he surely should have been there for the Zimbabwe series. He could have found his form in the 50-over games and then played the Asia Cup. But it seems now that he might be dropped for the Asia Cup as well," he stated.