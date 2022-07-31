WI vs IND 2022 | West Indies fined 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first T20I

In a recent development, West Indies has been fined by the ICC for slow over-rate in the first of five T20Is. Skipper Nicholas Pooran has pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing as West Indies were one over short within the allotted time.

West Indies started with a defeat against India in the T20I series. India put on a dominant performance winning the first match by 68 runs. Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik contributed mainly with the bat while the bowlers produced a brilliant team effort. However, now the Caribbean outfit has been handed another blow. West Indies were fined 20% of their match fee for slow over-rate in the first game. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the punishment as West Indies were one over short in the allotted time. "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC stated in the official release. Captain Nicholas Pooran plead guilty to the offense and accepted the penalties so there was no need of a formal hearing.