WI vs IND 2022 | Shubman Gill has the makings of a world-class opener, believes Scott Styris

Scott Styris has pointed out that Shubman Gill's game is far from perfect given the constant need for learning in cricket but his mental attributes have the potential to make him one of the game's elite openers. His opinions were echoed by Saba Karim who talked about the future plans for Gill.

After a quiet few months in the international arena, Shubman Gill has ensured his name is on the lips of every cricket expert talking about India after his recent exploits in the West Indies. Playing all three ODIs in the Caribbean, the opener bagged the man of the series award with stellar batting displays in all his matches.

The 22-year-old started off with a brilliantly paced 64 before playing a composed knock of 43 in the second ODI at the Quen's Park Oval. He saved his best for the last as he dominated the host bowers for a match-winning 98 in the final game. The youngster getting his maiden international century seemed like a certainty until rain played spoilsport and left him hanging on the ominous number. Nevertheless, Gill has ensured he has returned to the conversation of probable openers for next year's World Cup on home soil with the hope to usurp Shikhar Dhawan's place in the lineup.

Despite the displays, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes there is great scope for improvement in Gill's technique but there is no doubting his potential to be a world-class opener.

"You are always learning, even towards the end Tendulkar was still learning about his craft and he played, what was it? 200 Test matches. So, you know, I think, you would never label someone so young, like Shubman Gill as a complete player. I still think there are holes in his game. I think there are holes in his technique that the opposition will look to exploit, but he's got all the skills and the other component," Styris said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

"What makes a world class player is their mental thought process and their maturity and leadership. And I think he has that as well. And for that reason, yes you're quite right you can keep him up there with the Rohits, KL Rahuls and Shikhars in terms of openers," he added.

The praise was seconded by national selector Saba Karim who feels leadership roles are key in the development of the right-hand batsman.

"I think it's good to get some kind of experience. And I feel one year, two year around the line we may see Shubman elevated to lead one of these on the India T20 league. And I think once he gets that kind of experience, in addition, he can manage to lead Punjab in the domestic level that will really board well for him. So, he will gain experience and as you rightly said, he has shown some leadership skills. So that will really do well for Shubman Gill in future," said Karim.

Gill plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and over the years has performed well in the elite tournament. However, he is yet to make his T20I debut for India, even though he already has six ODI and 11 Test caps to his name. Nevertheless, Karim is a firm supporter of the batter given his ability to bat anywhere in the top-order.

"I look at him as a versatile player because at this stage, one has seen him bat so well for India as an opener. But given the opportunity, I'm sure he can do well at number three, number four and I think mostly in the T20 format, you look at players who can bat number one, number two and number three. So, I think in that kind of a mould, Shubman Gill can fit in quite easily," he added.