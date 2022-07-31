WI vs IND 2022 | India wouldn’t include Sanju Samson in the second T20I, opines Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has claimed that Sanju Samson won’t be playing in the second T20I against West Indies as the opening spot is already occupied. Chopra further added that India will be reluctant to tinker with their opening combination and so Samson or Deepak Hooda wouldn’t bat at the top.

India are leading by 1-0 against West Indies in a five-match T20I series and the team will look to register one more victory over the hosts in the second ODI. The team has been continuously changing the opening pair and have promoted Rishabh Pant and Suryakuamr Yadav in the last couple of months to open with Rohit Sharma. With Sanju Samson replacing KL Rahul for the series many have backed him to open the innings in the second T20I.

However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that India will be reluctant to play around with their opening combination in the next game.

"Sanju Samson has also opened for India in two matches and has scored 95 runs. He will be available for selection from the next game. But having just opened with Surya, I don't think India will want to change openers every day. So Samson almost gets ruled out of the race," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Deepak Hooda has been brilliant in white-ball cricket but he was also benched in the first T20I. It will be interesting to see whether the team opts for Hooda in the last match. Chopra has also ruled out the possibility of Hooda opening the innings.

"Deepak Hooda had opened in Ireland when Gaikwad was injured. But can he open? He can't. Because you aren't playing him in your XI in the first place. He can play in the team as the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are unavailable. But you are playing Shreyas Iyer so I think even Hooda is ruled out as an opener," he explained.