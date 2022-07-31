KL Rahul issues injury update, states eagerness for India return

KL Rahul provided the fans wondering about the status of his recovery from injury and the reason for his absence from the Zimbabwe tour with an update on his ongoing work. The batsman stated that COVID-19 had delayed his comeback timeline by a few days but he will be back soon representing India.

KL Rahul continues to be absent from the Indian squad, with his comeback in national colours delayed further by COVID-19 complications. The batsman last featured for India in February and with him not being named in the list of players that will travel to Zimbabwe in August, Rahul will not have appeared for the Men in Blue for over six months.

Rahul had suffered a groin injury ahead of the T20I series versus the Proteas in June and has since been to Germany for surgery. His rehabilitation work was going well at the National Cricket Academy and the 30-year-old was expected to return from injury in the ongoing T20I series in West Indies when he got infected by the coronavirus, causing him to be replaced in the squad by Sanju Samson. The latest setback has provoked him to publish an update note on his Twitter account.

"Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness."

"My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the team’s tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid-19. This naturally pushed things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as soon as I can," Rahul said.

Notably, the top-order talisman last played a T20I for India in November 2021. He has since missed encounters against South Africa, England, Ireland and now West Indies. With the World T20 less than three months away, Rahul has his work cut out to earn himself a place in the squad for the marquee event. The only ray of hope for him is next month's Asia Cup and a chance to make his mark against strong opposition. Should he fail to make it in time for the event in the United Arab Emirates, Rahul can effectively kiss his chances of representing India in the World Cup goodbye.

"To represent the National team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get back out there in blue. See you soon, KLR," he concluded.