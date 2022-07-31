India needs leaders like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, proclaims Rashid Latif

Indians for the past decade and a half had grown comfortable seeing familiar faces in charge of the cricket team and accepted them as the natural choice selections. It started with a stellar reign under Sourav Ganguly who transformed India into an aggressive side that does not fear taking on any opposition, with the Bengal man going on to become the country's most successful Test captain. Soon after MS Dhoni was present in the same rules and by the end of his captaincy era had overtaken the record comfortably. The wicket-keeper then gave way to the fierce Virat Kohli, who not only surpassed the record but set a benchmark high enough to ensure his name stays at the top for years.