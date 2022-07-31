ENG vs SA 2022 | Lot of competition within team at present, states Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks has stated that there is a lot of competition within the South African team which is working brilliantly for the ongoing T20I series against England. Hendricks further added that he will try to make best of whatever opportunity he gets in his career scoring runs consistently.

England are up against South Africa in a three-match T20I series currently and the series is leveled at 1-1. The decider will be played on July 31. England won the opening match of the series by 41 runs while South Africa responded with a 58-run victory in the second game. For South Africa, Reeza Hendricks was the consistent performer in both matches scoring half-centuries.

He blitzed 57 runs from 33 balls in the first match while played a knock of 53 runs from 32 balls in the second game. Several batters have been fighting for a spot in the team and Hendricks said that it is working very well for the Proteas.

"It's obviously nice to contribute. There's a lot of competition within the team at present, which is also a good thing as well. So I'm happy I got the opportunity and managed to put in two good performances,” Hendricks said in a video release by Cricket South Africa.

"Where that leaves me, I'm not sure, but whatever opportunity I get I'll try to do the best as I can. Then whatever happens from there selection wise and where it puts me, it's up to the team, the coaches and the selectors as to where they see me fit."

The final game of the series will be crucial for both teams and they will give it their best to win the series. Hendricks revealed that the team is feeling confident ahead of the third T20I.

"It was disappointing (the performance) after the first game and the talk was about bouncing back from that, which we managed to do,” he stated.

"So this is a big game now but we're quite confident. We back ourselves to go out there and put in another good performance. In saying that, we obviously know that England will come out guns blazing as well, so it's all set up to be a good game..”