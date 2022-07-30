ZIM vs IND 2022 | Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested, Rahul Tripathi earns maiden ODI call-up for Zimbabwe series

Today at 8:57 PM
BCCI have announced the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and many of the seniors including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the tour. Also, Rahul Tripathi has earned his maiden ODI call-up for the series and will look forward to make the most of it.
India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe from August 18 for three ODIs and this will be India’s first series in Zimbabwe after six years. Just like the ODI series against West Indies, India have rested senior players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are also excluded from the squad. Shikhar Dhawan will continue his ODI captaincy from the West Indies series and will lead the white-ball team in Zimbabwe.
Selectors have rewarded Rahul Tripathi for his performance in the domestic circuit handing him a maiden ODI call-up. Washington Sundar has also returned to the squad after playing his last ODI against West Indies in February. Deepak Chahar has also recovered from injury and will appear in the series. The series will be a chance for youngsters to promote themselves in the pecking order with their performance.
#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2022
