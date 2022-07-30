WI vs IND 2022 | Picking Shreyas Iyer ahead of many was ‘bizarre’, remarks Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad has questioned India's think tank for picking Shreyas Iyer ahead of Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, and Ishan Kishan for the No. 3 position on Friday during their first T20I against West Indies. Iyer departed cheaply in the series opener, falling without scoring after a four-ball stay.

Recently, Shreyas Iyer did not have a memorable outing in England where he constantly lost his wickets against short pitch length deliveries. However, he silenced his critics in West Indies during the recently-concluded ODI series. There, Iyer batted brilliantly, aggregating 161 runs at a strike rate of just under 100. Only Shubman Gill (205) and Shikhar Dhawan (168) had more runs than him in the series that they won by 3-0.

But then on Friday, during the first T20I of the five-match series versus West Indies, Iyer failed to carry the momentum. Coming at No. 3, he seemed unsettled at the crease before returning to the pavilion for a four-ball duck. It again triggered many experts and pundits for his selection in the T20 setup and Venkatesh Prasad, former India's fast bowler, is among one of them.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad slammed India team management's decision to stick with Iyer for the No. 3 role. The former India pacer reckoned one of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Sanju Samson should have been played in the series opener in place of Iyer, who is not having in the best of forms.

"Some of the selection calls keeping the upcoming World T20 in mind are worth pondering. Shreyas Iyer in T20 cricket when you have Sanju Samson, Hooda and Ishan Kishan in the team is bizarre. With Virat, Rohit and Rahul definite starters, need to work on getting the right balance," Prasad wrote on Twitter.

"He is good in 50-over cricket. In T20 cricket, there are better players as of now who can get going from the word go. Shreyas will have to work hard on his skills for T20."

It would be interesting to see whether Iyer retains his place on August 1 during the second T20I between the two sides.