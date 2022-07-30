WI vs IND 2022 | Keeping things simple worked for me, remarks Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has revealed that keeping things simple worked for him in the first T20I against West Indies and he was happy with his performance. Arshdeep also added that the team management briefed him about his role as a bowler which gave him the clarity and confidence to perform in the game.

India started on a winning note against West Indies as they won the first T20I by 68 runs. India won courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance in the second innings as they restricted the hosts to 122/8. Arshdeep Singh has been impressive in international cricket so far since his debut. He continued his good form in the game against West Indies taking two wickets.

Reflecting on his spell, Arshdeep stated that he focused on keeping things simple and that worked for him.

"I guess, keeping things simple and using the wicket a lot and using the slower one and at the last just trying to nail my yorkers, I think that worked for me," Arshdeep said in a press conference.

"I was pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities. Both the team management and the captain briefed me about my role as a bowler when I have to come to bowl and all.”

Earlier in the match, India batted first and posted a total of 190/6. Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs while Dinesh Karthik provided a brilliant finish with an unbeaten knock of 41 runs from 19 balls. Arshdeep praised Karthik saying he played a great cameo.

"DK Bhai played a great cameo and that gave us a good cushion as bowlers and the wicket was also sticky. As a bowling unit, we bowled in the right areas,” he explained.