    WI vs IND 2022 | It was a great effort by batting unit, reckons Rohit Sharma

    Rohit Sharma scored half-century in the first T20I

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:07 AM

    Rohit Sharma has said that the way the team finished off in the first innings it was a great effort after winning the first T20I against West Indies by 68 runs. Rohit also added that the shot-making wasn’t easy on the pitch from the start and posting a total of 190 was surprising for the team.

    India earned a lead of 1-0 in the T20I series against West Indies winning the first match by 68 runs on Friday. West Indies invited India to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock for the team leading the team from the front. He scored 64 runs from 44 balls to set a platform for the team to score a decent total. 

    India were on 138/6 with four more overs to go when Dinesh Karthik played a magnificent cameo. He scored unbeaten 41 runs from just 19 balls with the help of two sixes. His innings played a vital role in the team posting a total of 190/6. 

    Reflecting on the batting performance, Rohit praised the team saying it was a great effort for them in the first innings.

    “We knew it's gonna be slightly tough, the shot-making wasn't easy at the start. The guys who are set need to carry on for longer and the way we finished off the first innings was a great effort. When we finished the first 10 overs, we didn't think we could get to 190. It was a great effort from the boys and a great finish,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

    West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up scoring 122/8. It was a brilliant collective effort from the Indian bowling unit with Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi picking a couple of wickets each.

