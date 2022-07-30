WI vs IND 2022 | Deepak Hooda should have played in the first T20I, remarks Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Today at 12:36 PM
Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has opined that Deepak Hooda should have been preferred in first T20I over Shreyas Iyer. Srikkanth further added that Hooda plays an important role in being a batting all-rounder and has also been in superb form recently while batting in middle order.
India had a winning start to the T20I series against West Indies in a dominating manner. They outplayed the hosts by 68 runs in the first T20I. However, many former cricketers and experts were furious over the team selection as Deepak Hooda was rested for the game. The team saw the return of Rohit Sharma as the skipper and many first-choice players returned to the squad but Hooda was warming the bench.
Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voiced his opinion over team selection saying that Deepak Hooa should have played the first game.
“Where is Hooda? He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you," Srikkanth said in a conversation with Fan Code.
Both teams will play the second T20I on August 1.
