WI vs IND 2022 | Deepak Hooda should have played in the first T20I, remarks Krishnamachari Srikkanth

India had a winning start to the T20I series against West Indies in a dominating manner. They outplayed the hosts by 68 runs in the first T20I. However, many former cricketers and experts were furious over the team selection as Deepak Hooda was rested for the game. The team saw the return of Rohit Sharma as the skipper and many first-choice players returned to the squad but Hooda was warming the bench.