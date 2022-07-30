WI vs IND 2022 | Changes in opening pair happening because India wants to fit Virat Kohli in playing XI, opines Parthiv Patel

Today at 1:17 PM
Parthiv Patel is of the opinion that India are making too many changes in the opening pair as they want to fit Virat Kohli in the playing XI. Parthiv also suggested that Kohli should consider playing ODIs to regain his batting form and score consistently in the international arena once again.
India have been putting a fine performance in white-ball cricket recently. They first won ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies was trumped with a clean sweep in ODIs and the team has earned a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. However, in spite of these victories, the team has been consistently changing the opening partner of Rohit Sharma. The latest addition to the changes was Suryakuamr Yadav who became the seventh batter to open the innings for India this calendar year.
In the previous series, the team management went with the opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Rohit. Parthiv Patel believes that the team management is doing these changes in the opening pair to fit Virat Kohli into the playing XI.
"All these changes we are seeing in the opening order, that's happening because they want to try and fit in Virat Kohli in that XI. That's the reason we are seeing Surya and Rishabh Pant opening. That's something I feel," Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Kohli’s dip in form has been quite a concern for the national team for a long time now. He hasn’t scored any century for over three years in any format. In the England series, his highest score was 17 in white-ball cricket. Parthiv has suggested Kohli to consider playing ODIs to get back to form.
"I definitely would have (liked to see him in T20Is). I would have liked to see him play the one-day series,” he stated.
"It is an easier option of coming back to form. There are fifty overs, there's a lot of time. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill came back to run-scoring with almost a run-a-ball. He is a legend of the game."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.