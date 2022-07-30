WI vs IND 2022 | Changes in opening pair happening because India wants to fit Virat Kohli in playing XI, opines Parthiv Patel

India have been putting a fine performance in white-ball cricket recently. They first won ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies was trumped with a clean sweep in ODIs and the team has earned a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. However, in spite of these victories, the team has been consistently changing the opening partner of Rohit Sharma. The latest addition to the changes was Suryakuamr Yadav who became the seventh batter to open the innings for India this calendar year.