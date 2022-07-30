Sourav Ganguly set to play charity match in Legends League Cricket

On Friday, Ganguly made a big announcement for his ardent fans. Via his official handle on Instagram, he announced he will be participating in a charity match in the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket, to be played in September this year. This will be the second season of the tournament, and the likes of Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Jonty Rhodes, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, and many more iconic cricketers will be playing for a special cause.