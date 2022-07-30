Sourav Ganguly set to play charity match in Legends League Cricket

Today at 12:03 PM
Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be playing a special charity cricket match in Legends League Cricket. Ganguly himself announced the news on Friday via Instagram that he will be making his on-field return soon and is currently working on his fitness.
There were times when Sourav Ganguly used to be India's most popular captain until MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma took up the baton. But yet, Ganguly remains one of the most-respected cricketers across the country, if not the world. The 50-year-old, who saw plenty of success overseas under his tenure, currently holds the presidential position of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
On Friday, Ganguly made a big announcement for his ardent fans. Via his official handle on Instagram, he announced he will be participating in a charity match in the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket, to be played in September this year. This will be the second season of the tournament, and the likes of Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Jonty Rhodes, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, and many more iconic cricketers will be playing for a special cause.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one-off charity fundraising game for Azadi ka Mahotsav..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket @llct20 need to hit some cricket balls soon .." Ganguly captioned on his Instagram post.
Regarding Ganguly's addition, Raman Raheja Legends League Cricket's Co-Founder & CEO Raman Raheja said, "We thank legendary Sourav Ganguly for playing a match with other legends. Once a legend, always a legend, Dada is always there for Cricket. And he will play a special social cause match, which is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. We hope to see some iconic dada shots.”
View this post on Instagram
Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2009 but continued playing in domestic cricket and IPL till 2012.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.