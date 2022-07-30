NZ vs SCO 2022, 2nd T20I | New Zealand post its highest-ever total, thrash Scotland by 102 runs

New Zealand batters went all guns blazing on Friday in Edinburgh against Scotland to complete a 2-0 sweep in the T20I series. Their explosive batting unit, comprises Dane Cleaver (28 off 16 balls), Mark Chapman (83 off 44 balls), Daryl Mitchell (31 off 19 balls), Michael Bracewell (61* off 25 balls), and James Neesham (28* off 12 balls) all chipped in with handy contributions to take their side to 254/5.

In the process, they posted their highest-ever total in T20I cricket, beating their previous best of 243/5, which came against West Indies in 2018. Meanwhile, Afghanistan holds the highest total across the world with 278/3 which they scored against Ireland in 2019.

In reply, Scotland were never really in the contest. They were down to 37/4 at one point but somehow managed to post a respectable total of 152/9. Chris Greaves, one of their heroes in the last T20 World Cup, came to the rescue with a 29-ball 37. For New Zealand, Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, and Michael Rippon were among the wickets.