    Marnus Labuschagne faces public outcry over his reply to Sachin Tendulkar

    India women lost the first match against Australia by three wickets

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:37 PM

    Marnus Labuschane was recently slammed on social media over one of his tweets in reply to Sachin Tendulkar showing a lack of respect. Sachin had shared a good luck wish for the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of their opening match against Australia in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

    Commonwealth Games 2022 marked a special occasion as women’s cricket was added in the list of disciplines played this year. India were playing against Australia in the tournament opener on July 29. The sport made a return to games after 24 years as it was last played in 1988. Hours prior to the match, cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar shared a good-luck message for the Indian team ahead of their fixture against Australia. 

    “Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their CWG22 campaign,” the tweet read. 

    Australia cricketer soon replied to the tweet saying “Agreed Sachin. Aus v (versus) India is going to be an amazing opener too.”

    Labuschane not using ‘sir’ to address Tendulkar drew criticism from fans as they blasted him for not showing respect to the legend of the game. 

    Ready for the CWG!

    How was this disrespectful?

    What?

    Seriously?

    why?

    Colonial mindset

