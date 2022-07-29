Would love to see Virat Kohli take a complete break for a while, opines Scott Styris

"I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli. I'd love to see him take a complete break from the game for a little while and come back. Ask the question as selectors and coach Rahul Dravid, I think he's got a big part to plan as to how much preparation time you need to be at a hundred per cent when the world cup starts and then work backwards from there and then build that schedule. So yeah, Zimbabwe, I'd forget about it because I don't necessarily think there's a lot to gain from him. He might score a cheap hundred, which goes great for the confidence but doesn't necessarily change too much moving forward because I still believe he's the key man for India,” Styris said on Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top’.