Would love to see Virat Kohli take a complete break for a while, opines Scott Styris

Scott Styris believes Virat Kohli going to play the three ODIs in Zimbabwe won't help him much regardless of how he performs and that taking a complete break from the game would be more beneficial for the batsman. He went on to express his thoughts on the selection process and how it amazed him.
The conversation around Virat Kohli seems to keep increasingly echoing each passing day as more and more experts join in the buzz. The Indian cricketer's form has been a hot topic of discussion for more than two years now, given the 33-year-old has endured one failure after another. Even though overall his record since 2019 has been far from dismal, by his exemplary standards they have been nothing short of disappointing.
For instance, since November 2019, Kohli has the most half-centuries in international cricket after Babar Azam but the lacking century has made people label him as a finished product. The talisman has a chance to change that fact when India tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs in August ahead of the Asia Cup, but former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes it would be a cheap way out that won't benefit him in the long run. He suggested Kohli should instead consider a complete break to be in prime condition for October's ICC World T20.
"I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli. I'd love to see him take a complete break from the game for a little while and come back. Ask the question as selectors and coach Rahul Dravid, I think he's got a big part to plan as to how much preparation time you need to be at a hundred per cent when the world cup starts and then work backwards from there and then build that schedule. So yeah, Zimbabwe, I'd forget about it because I don't necessarily think there's a lot to gain from him. He might score a cheap hundred, which goes great for the confidence but doesn't necessarily change too much moving forward because I still believe he's the key man for India,” Styris said on Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top’.
These comments came shortly after national selector Saba Karim had revealed the current sentiment in the Indian camp regarding Kohli. He stated that the Delhite had been given the freedom to skip the Zimbabwe series if he felt like it before returning to the national squad for the Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup. Styris expressed amazement at the blueprint offered by Karim, appreciating the insights offered.
“Firstly, I loved hearing what a selector goes through in the process that they don't just simply pick a team or pick the best players. There's a real methodology around how they go about putting a team together. I can tell you there are plenty of times I wish I could have a conversation with our selectors back here in New Zealand about certain things. So, I loved hearing that, but I'm with you a hundred percent," he added.
